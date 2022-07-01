Morning brief: Army, navy to start recruitment today under Agnipath scheme, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Agnipath scheme: Army, navy to start recruitment today

The army and navy will begin registration of candidates under the new Agnipath model for short-term induction of soldiers on Friday, with lakhs of young men expected to apply for 43,000 jobs the two services are offering this year, people familiar with the development said on Thursday. Read more…

Delhi Police raid Mohammed Zubair’s house in Bengaluru, seize laptop

A four-member team of the officials from the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) wing of Delhi Police on Thursday took Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair to his residence in Bengaluru and seized a laptop and hard disk from there as part of its investigation into the case lodged against him for a 2018 tweet that led to his arrest, officials familiar with the matter said. Read more…

Minions The Rise of Gru review: ‘Mini Boss’ Gru is cutest supervillain but new entries steal the show

Illumination has been changing the definition of villains one Despicable Me film at a time. Minions: The Rise of Gru, the latest spin-off in the franchise, tells the story of a kid's transformation into a supervillain before he eventually turned into a secret government spy. The prequel does not disapppoint and shows how our favourite supervillain Gru was always a hero at heart. Read more..

Virat Kohli staring at spectacular milestone in India vs England Test; on verge of emulating Tendulkar, Gavaskar

At this stage of his career, anything Virat Kohli does becomes news and every run he scores becomes somewhat of a record. Kohli, the former captain, will be the cynosure of all eyes as India take on England in the rescheduled fifth Test from last year today at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground. This series marks the return of Kohli to top-flight cricket, who after a low-key IPL 2022, took a break. And now that he is no longer the captain, Kohli the batter will be a key factor in India's chances of winning the Test match in Birmingham. Read more…

Ankita Lokhande in sequin thigh-slit backless dress wins the glam game with hubby Vicky Jain

Television hottie Ankita Lokhande attended an award show last night with her husband, Vicky Jain, and the pictures and videos from the occasion excited their fans. The couple, with many other television stars, walked the red carpet at a club in Mumbai. While Ankita slipped into a backless sequinned dress with a thigh-high slit for the occasion, Vicky chose a black tuxedo to complement his wife. See pics and video