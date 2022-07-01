Virat Kohli staring at spectacular milestone in India vs England Test; on verge of emulating Tendulkar, Gavaskar

At this stage of his career, anything Virat Kohli does becomes news and every run he scores becomes somewhat of a record. Kohli, the former captain, will be the cynosure of all eyes as India take on England in the rescheduled fifth Test from last year today at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground. This series marks the return of Kohli to top-flight cricket, who after a low-key IPL 2022, took a break. And now that he is no longer the captain, Kohli the batter will be a key factor in India's chances of winning the Test match in Birmingham.

With no Rohit Sharma, Kohli will have the added responsibility of shouldering India's batting line-up along with the experienced Cheteshwar Pujara. The rest of the batting, barring Ravindra Jadeja – if he plays – appears slightly inexperienced, which is the number of runs scored by Kohli will matter aplenty in the series-decider.

Having said that, Kohli, who already holds several batting records, however, has a shot at reaching another impressive milestone in the India vs England Test. He is 40 runs away from becoming only the third Indian batter to complete 2000 Test runs against England. Only two batters before him have done so, the great Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar, and it will only be fitting that Kohli, who is India's biggest batting superstar of the current generation follows these two legends.

Kohli currently has 1960 runs against England from 48 innings in 27 Tests. He has scored these runs at a decent average of 43.55 including five centuries – three of which came in the 2018 series alone – and nine fifties. In fact, Kohli’s highest Test score of 235 was also scored against England when they came to India for a series in late 2016. Provided Kohli gets to the 2000-run landmark in this Test, he would have taken either 48 or 49 innings to do so, which is the slowest among the three.

Tendulkar was the fastest to get to the feat, notching up 2000th run against England in just 36 innings, while it took Gavaskar 11 more (47 innings) to get there. Tendulkar’s records against England are ahead of both Gavaskar and Kohli. He has scored 2031 runs in just 23 Tests at a brilliant average of 61.55 and a highest score of 193. These include six centuries 10 fifties, and not a single duck. Kohli, meanwhile, has six of them. Gavaskar is not too far behind, having scored 2006 runs from 25 Tests at an average of 44.47, including four centuries, 13 fifties and three ducks.

