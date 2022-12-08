Morning brief: As cyclonic storm Mandous nears, Tamil Nadu ready with 5,000 camps, 400 rescue staff; all the latest news

As storm nears, Tamil Nadu ready with 5,000 camps, 400 rescue staff

Tamil Nadu is on a pre-cyclone watch as a depression strengthened into a deep depression on Wednesday morning which lay centred at 8.30am about 770 km east-southeast of Chennai, weathermen said…read more.

K’taka buses defaced in Pune as border dispute intensifies

The border row between Karnataka and Maharashtra escalated on Wednesday after the ATMs of Karnataka banks and buses of the state transport department were attacked by activists of the Uddhav Thackeray…read more.

Afghan Taliban carry out first public execution since takeover

An Afghan man convicted of murder was executed in public Wednesday, the Taliban said, the first confirmation of such a punishment since the hardline Islamists returned to power. Last month, Taliban…read more.

'Why didn't he come in to bat earlier?': Gavaskar after Rohit Sharma smashes 51* with dislocated thumb but India lose

India may have lost the ODI series to Bangladesh but the way Rohit Sharma fought until the very end braving a serious thumb injury will go down in history as one of the most courageous innings of all time…read more.

Priyanka Chopra thought she was more talented than her 'lighter-skinned co-stars', opens up about colourism

Priyanka Chopra has had people comment on her skin colour and call her dusky during her early phase in the film industry. Having made her acting debut with the Tamil film Thamizhan in 2002, Priyanka…read more.

'Queen' Kajol is the picture of elegance at Salaam Venky screening in chic saree and sleeveless blouse: See pics, video

Last night, many stars stepped out in the city to attend the screening of Kajol's latest film Salaam Venky. The guest list who came to enjoy the slice-of-life drama included Vishal Jethwa, Revathi…read more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON