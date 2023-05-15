Morning brief: Assam will close ‘300 more madrassas’ this year, Himanta Sarma dares Owaisi, and all the latest news

‘300 more madrassas…’: In Telangana, Himanta Sarma's message to Owaisi Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday raked up issues like Uniform Civil Code (UCC), 'love jihad' and madrassas as he addressed a 'Hindu Ekta Yatra' organised by Telangana BJP president and Lok Sabha MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar at Karimnagar. Read more Assam chief minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses the Hindu Ekta Yatra in Karimnagar on Sunday. (ANI)

Dhoni signs Gavaskar’s shirt in internet-breaking gesture, does special lap of honour after CSK's final home game

"Players like him come once in a century, not even once in a generation," Sunil Gavaskar echoed the sentiment of millions of fans after MS Dhoni marshalled his troops for one last time at the Chepauk in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Read more

Employee sued IBM for not giving him pay rise. Case dismissed

An employment tribunal in UK's Reading has dismissed a case filed against IBM by an employee, who accused the tech giant of ‘discrimination,’ as it did not give him pay rise for 5 years. Read more

Kapil Sharma's daughter Anayra blows kisses as she makes ramp debut, Bharti Singh's son Laksh also spotted

Kapil Sharma's three-year-old daughter Anayra Sharma walked the ramp for the first time and owned it at the Beti fashion show on Sunday. She was in a black maxi dress and blew kisses at the audience. Read more

Alia Bhatt travels to Seoul to attend Gucci Cruise show, slays airport fashion in denim outfit and no-makeup look

Actor Alia Bhatt is travelling to Seoul to attend Gucci's Cruise 2024 show in Seoul at the Gyeongbokgung Palace. Alia was recently named the first Indian Global Ambassador of the luxury fashion label. Read more

