Morning brief: China issues stapled visas for Arunachal Pradesh Wushu athletes; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Politics derails sport: China issues stapled visas for India’s Wushu athletes from Arunachal Pradesh

Wushu artist Aliza Shah (L), spars with her sister Kaifa Shah inside their home in Srinagar.(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India on Thursday lodged a strong protest with China over three Arunachal Pradesh players in the national wushu team being given stapled visas instead of regular ones, with New Delhi saying the practice is unacceptable and could draw a suitable response from the Indian side. Read more

Rohit Sharma gets blast from the past as India skipper reveals reason behind rare experiment of batting at No.7 vs WI

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli did not feature in the top order of the Indian batting lineup in their first ODI against the West Indies on Thursday. Read more

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Review: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh film is sweet but full of flaws

Rich families, over-the-top settings, family values, emotions, love, heartbreak topped with flashy costumes and beautifully choreographed dance numbers... Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (RARKPK) is your typical, if not ideal, masala film. Read more

Expert tips for the Gen-Z to deal with anxiety, burnout and depression

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In our rapidly changing and demanding world, Gen Z is grappling with significant mental health challenges such as anxiety, burnout and depression since unlike previous generations, Gen Z has little to no memory of a world without the Internet, smartphones and social media. Read more

‘Jugaad knows no bound’: Man turns car into cosy bedroom

Motorvloggers share incredible videos on YouTube that show them experimenting with various vehicles. Not just reviewing newly launched cars, there are some who also show how to modify cars. Deepak Gupta, “a full-time traveller, Youtuber and motovlogger”, is among them too. Read more

World hepatitis day: 6 tips for a healthy liver

Every year, July 28 is observed as World Hepatitis Day to raise awareness about viral hepatitis that causes live inflammation and damage. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON