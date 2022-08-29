Morning brief: Deaths by suicides in India in 2021 soared to record high, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Deaths by suicide at their highest rate in 2021

At 120 deaths per million population, the rate of deaths by suicide across India in 2021 soared to the highest level ever recorded, rising 6.1% from the previous year, new data from National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) shows, highlighting the toll the pandemic appears to have taken on the emotional well-being of Indians. Read more

Telangana police turn to tech in bid to modernise crime control systems

The Telangana police have now been equipped with what they call a “third eye,” which can keep a 360-degree watch on everything that happens in any corner of the state – be it a road accident, a fire mishap, a medical emergency, a natural calamity, a burglary or even a suspected terrorist operation. Read more

Artemis I launch: All eyes on NASA's mega-moon mission | Top updates

The liftoff of US space agency NASA's uncrewed next-generation Artemis I moon mission rocket - slated for Monday - has grabbed wide attention amid massive anticipation. Read more

Want to buy a smartphone? These companies have lowered prices of their products

In August, prices of some top smartphones were lowered by the respective manufacturers, which is good news for you as a potential buyer. Read more

House of the Dragon episode 2 review: After a violent pilot, show takes a necessary slow break

The second episode of the newly launched House of the Dragon takes a much-deserved and much-needed break from violence after that crazy pilot last week. Read more

Watch: India's winning moment as Hardik Pandya smokes nonchalant six against Pakistan in last-over Asia Cup nail-biter

India and Pakistan gave their fans a long-awaited thriller during their Asia Cup 2022 opener at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. After setting a modest target of 148, Pakistan bowling unit, inspired by the young Naseem Shah, helped the side to bounce back before sloppy fielding efforts, along with a determined Hardik Pandya led to their downfall in the final over. Read more

Who is Divita Rai? Find out cool facts about the new Miss Diva Universe 2022

Karnataka's Divita Rai became the Miss Diva Universe 2022 in a star-studded event last night. The reigning Miss Universe 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu, crowned Divita as her successor in an emotional moment. Read more

