Morning brief: Decoding Bihar's caste survey, US warns against ‘reoccupation’ of Gaza; and all the latest news

The detailed results of Bihar’s milestone and controversial caste survey were made public on Tuesday. The survey – which successfully counted all castes for the first time since Independence – was completed earlier this year, and its preliminary results were announced in October. The wider, 216-page report was built on these demographic details, with additional information on income, employment, vehicle ownership, housing details, educational qualifications, residential status and laptop ownership. Dig deeper

Bihar caste based survey. (Representative Image)

More on Caste survey: Bihar releases fresh caste survey data, says 33% OBCs, 42% SCs are poor

Bihar will bring bill to hike quota to 75%, says Nitish Kumar after caste survey

Israel has repeatedly denied cease-fire on its part despite several nations, including the United States, call for ‘humanitarian pauses’ in the Israel-Hamas war, which has now entered the second month. The Israeli military began to carry out operations inside Gaza's main city, a region which is believed to have significant presence of Hamas operatives. Dig deeper

More on Israel war: Gaza 'becoming a graveyard for children: UN chief amid Israel-Hamas war

‘They’re in the house’: Israeli hostage's chilling last texts to his daughter before being abducted

The Latest News

‘Does being prime minister mean he is dictator of country’, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Dig deeper

Meta aware of teens harassed online but failed to address: Ex-employee testifies in Senate Dig deeper

India News

Priyanka Chaturvedi vs NCW chief over Nitish Kumar's remarks on women in Bihar assembly Dig deeper

India, Malaysia looking at expanding cooperation in defence, trade, tourism Dig deeper

Global Matters

UK bans 'laughing gas' to curb anti-social behaviour Dig deeper

US' Ohio votes to legalise marijuana for adult recreational use Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Glenn Maxwell produced one of the greatest ODI knocks of all time on Tuesday, scoring an incredible unbeaten 201 as Australia defeated Afghanistan by 3 wickets to clinch a stunning win in Mumbai. Chasing a strong 292-run target at the Wankhede Stadium, Australia were reeling at 91/7 and had lost all of its recognized batters bar Maxwell. The Aussie all-rounder, then, began on his blitzkrief and blew the Afghan attack apart, smashing 21 fours and 10 sixes as he took Australia to a close win. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Actor Sushmita Sen and her ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl attended a Diwali party and finally confirmed that they were together. The two broke up in 2021 and have remained friends, as per the actor. They have been seen together on several occasions in Mumbai. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

With Dhanteras, Diwali, Bhai Dooj and Christmas just around the corner, the festive season is just the perfect excuse we look for to shine and make a memorable style statement but to slay the festivities with the right outfits, it is all about choosing fashion pieces that reflect our personal style while embracing the spirit of the occasion. A festive season is the perfect occasion to step up your fashion quotient and the best bet is keeping abreast of the right trends and styles. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon.

