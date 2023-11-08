With Dhanteras, Diwali, Bhai Dooj and Christmas just around the corner, the festive season is just the perfect excuse we look for to shine and make a memorable style statement but to slay the festivities with the right outfits, it is all about choosing fashion pieces that reflect our personal style while embracing the spirit of the occasion. A festive season is the perfect occasion to step up your fashion quotient and the best bet is keeping abreast of the right trends and styles. Style tips for men and women to slay the festive season with the right outfits (Photo by RDNE Stock project on Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Kanika Vohra and Anuradha Chandrashekar, Fashion Experts and Co-Founders of ICH NEXT, suggested, "For women, capitalising on the trend would mean you re-stock your wardrobe with regal, embellished Kaftans, Aba Kurtas and long line Jackets. Opt for tribalesque kutch embroideries and extended Pakistani yokes that reflect a hyper-maximalist, Indo-Persian narrative. Also, this might be the right time to ditch the standard rayon for a more stable and fluid modal satin or Banaras brocade. If the lehenga is on your mind, style it with an embellished Jeliga` (gilet) or a sheer cape dupatta. As for the pattern, the options range from Isfahan and Abadeh intricacies from Persia, Adinkra from Africa to Oriental florals from the East.

For the men, the duo advised, “It would be wise to focus on sharply tailored shirts and dress-kurtas, which can go with layered bandis, asymmetric jackets and cavalry trims. If you’re feeling experimental, style your look with cowl-draped dhoti pants for that dramatic volume. In tandem with the women’s wear trend, an influx of Tribal Motifs, oriental architecture and monumental rug patterns are in for men. The inspirations this time around are Persian rulers, nomads and warriors, who flaunt an aristocratic style of utilitarian fashion.”

Fashion Designer Shilpi Gupta opined, “It can be hard to decide what clothes you should wear on any given occasion. The clothing must be seamlessly mixed with cultural aesthetics, and it must add an edge to the outfit. Every woman will need different clothing to wear for every occasion ahead of the festive season. Women can opt for prestitched saree drapes that allow them to move freely without fear of falling or mishandling the saree in the upcoming season. A boho co-ord that includes digital or abstract prints could be worn by women for small gatherings. Women should invest in sustainable clothes that are functional and durable. Women wearing pastel lehengas or rich red skirts in combination with white blouses exude charm in a pooja.”

She recommended, “The ladies can steal the show, wearing emerald green, deep burgundy and sapphire blue, where they look royal and rich. The golden Zari, Kanjeevaram or Banarasi sarees are a timeless beauty for the festive period. For ease, comfort, and elegance, damsels slay in anarkalis, which allows them to perform elegantly on stage. Fashion divas can wear asymmetrical skirts, or dhotis to add drama to their ensembles. One can wear a classical Chanya choli set during this festive season, which allows an easy yet elegant feel. Go for additional layers that would add more depth to the outfit. The capes and shrugs are becoming unique and interesting.”

Each person has their own style hence, personal style should not be overlooked. Festive season is a reflection of the traditions and cultures of oneself so the desi spirit must never be allowed to die.

