Bihar releases fresh caste survey data, says 33% OBCs, 42% SCs are poor

PATNA: Nearly 33% of people from the backward classes and the extremely backward classes (EBC) in Bihar are poor, according to the socio-economic data of the caste survey tabled by the Bihar government in the state assembly on Tuesday.

According to the data, the scheduled castes (42.92% poor) and scheduled tribes (42.7% poor) were among the most impoverished communities in the state and the proportion of the poor was the lowest among the general category (25.09%).

The government said households earning less than ₹6,000 a month were classified as poor.

The Bihar government released the preliminary results of the caste survey on October 2, which showed that backward communities comprise nearly two-thirds of Bihar’s population. The results announced in October also indicated that extremely backward communities — which comprises 112 castes — constituted 36.01% of the population, and backward castes — formed by 30 communities — made up another 27.12%. Together, other backward classes (OBC) — the umbrella group consisting of backward castes and EBCs in the state — are 63.13%. Scheduled Castes form 19.65% and Scheduled Tribes 1.68%. Upper castes constitute 15.52% of the population.

The fresh set of data released on Tuesday indicated the socio-economic status of these communities.

It said within the general category castes, Bhumihars, Brahmins and Rajputs have the highest prevalence of poverty at 27.59%, 25.32% and 24.8% respectively, while Kayasthas have the least poor at 13.83%. Among the upper caste Muslims, Sheikhs have 25.84% poor, followed by Pathan (Khan) 22.2% and Syaad 17.61%.

Overall, 25.09% of the general category castes are classified as poor.

The data said that the poverty rate (33.16%) was higher among the backward classes. Yadavs, who make up 14% of the state’s population, have 35.8% poor. Kushwaha (34.3%), Kurmi (29.9%), Baniya (24.6%), Momin Muslim (26.7%), Dhuniya Muslim (31.4%) and Bind (44.1%).

The poverty rate for the extremely backward classes was 33.58%.

