Home / India News / Morning brief: Decoding verdict on EWS quota upheld by Supreme Court, and all the latest news

Morning brief: Decoding verdict on EWS quota upheld by Supreme Court, and all the latest news

india news
Published on Nov 08, 2022 09:00 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Three judges backed the EWS quota law, for it intended to uplift a class historically denied the benefits of reservation. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
Three judges backed the EWS quota law, for it intended to uplift a class historically denied the benefits of reservation. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
ByHT News Desk

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Decoding the SC verdict on EWS quota, nuances of reservation

The Supreme Court verdict ratifying the 10% EWS quota law 3-2 is a continuation of the trend of the state’s affirmative actions landing before the doors of the highest court for final determination of their legality. Read more

Dev Diwali in Kashi, Guru Purab revelry in Delhi: PM Modi shares pics on Twitter

As the country continues to soak in the festive spirit with Guru Purab and Dev Deepawali being celebrated, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday shared pictures to mark the occasions. Read more

Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan may 'come together' for film 'very soon', Arbaaz reveals exclusive details

Apart from their appearance on the couch of Koffee With Karan years ago, Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and Arbaaz Khan have never starred together in a film. Read more

Tips and activities to reduce stress levels, promote better fertility and sexual health

Stress is a major problem that people are neglecting as they are unaware of the health challenges that stress brings, including heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes and obesity. Read more

Web stories | Budget makeup items for college girls

Watch: Injury scare for India as Rohit Sharma hit on forearm while training ahead of T20 World Cup semifinal vs England

The Indian cricket team ran into a major injury scare ahead of its T20 World Cup semifinal clash against England after their captain Rohit Sharma copped a blow to his right forearm during an optional training session on Tuesday at the Adelaide Oval. Read more

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
supreme court ews quota sc verdict + 1 more
supreme court ews quota sc verdict

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out