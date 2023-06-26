Morning brief: Ex-CIA chief's 'careful around windows' warning after mutiny against Putin; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Be very careful around windows’: Ex-CIA chief's warning after Wagner mutiny against Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin(via REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A former CIA director has sounded alarm bells for the mercenary leader who led the revolt against Russian President Vladimir Putin only to call it off within 24 hours in a dramatic U-turn. Read more

IMD predicts heavy rainfall for next 2 days in Mumbai, central Maharashtra: Latest Updates

The coastal regions of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Ratnagiri and other parts of the state are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next two days, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday. Read more

'Reason is not just cricketing one': BCCI official on why Sarfaraz Khan is 'getting ignored time and again' by selectors

Despite the consistency with the big knocks in the last three seasons of the Ranji Trophy which left his career First Class average only second behind the greatest ever, Don Bradman (among batters with at least 2000 runs), Sarfaraz Khan has been kept waiting for an India call-up. Read more

Kartik Aaryan spotted flying economy class, internet calls it a publicity stunt: ‘This is new trend to promote films’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kartik Aaryan is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha with co-star Kiara Advani. He was recently spotted flying economy class on an IndiGo airline and his fans can't keep calm about how humble the actor is. Read more

Arjun Kapoor with Malaika Arora, Anshula Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and friends celebrates birthday; who wore what: Watch

Actor Arjun Kapoor turns 38 today, June 26. The actor kickstarted his birthday celebrations last night with his girlfriend, Malaika Arora, and sisters, Anshula Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Read more

Web story: 5 tips to enjoy your own company

Learning how to enjoy your own company is a crucial part of your personality development. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON