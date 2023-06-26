Kartik Aaryan spotted flying economy class, internet calls it a publicity stunt: ‘This is new trend to promote films’

Kartik Aaryan is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha with co-star Kiara Advani. He was recently spotted flying economy class on an IndiGo airline and his fans can't keep calm about how humble the actor is. However, a section of the internet also thinks it was a publicity stunt. The video from Kartik's flight went viral even before he could land in Mumbai. Also read: Kartik Aaryan picks Kiara Advani's shoes, helps her wear heels at Satyaprem Ki Katha event. Watch Kartik Aaryan upon his arrival at the Mumbai airport (left) and in the flight (right).

Interestingly, Kiara also arrived at the Mumbai airport around the same time and it seems she wasn't flying economy class. A paparazzo account on Instagram shared Kartik's video and captioned it: “Is this for reall!!! Kartik Aaryan enjoys his travels today in the economy section of IndiGo flight, must say the passengers are very lucky.”

Internet reacts to Kartik's video

Reacting to the video, a person wrote, “This is the new trend to promote films!” Another joked, “Very humble during promotions perhaps.” One more echoed the same reaction, “Yes..it's real..kyuki movie aa rahi hai abhi (because his movie is coming soon).” Recalling how Deepika Padukone was also spotted on an economy flight weeks ago, a person commented, “@deepikapadukone did it pehle hi (she did it before him).”

There were also some genuine reactions to Kartik's viral video. A fan wrote, “At the end of the day he is also a citizen.” Another opined, “Celebrities in India want to live a normalised life like other people but media don't let then." A fan also asked, “What is being lucky in this ? He's as normal as someone else & as grounded as others hence he's going economy.” “Maybe he is a simple person,” read a comment. A person also said, “He always travel in Economy Class....knows his Middle Class Values.”

More about Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kartik Aaryan will be seen as Satyaprem (Sattu) in Satyaprem Ki Katha while Kiara plays Katha. The film will be releasing in theatres on June 29. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, it also stars Gajraj Rao and Supriya Pathak.

Kartik is proud of Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kartik recently said at a song launch that it was one movie in which he has felt proud in every stage starting from the narration of the script to the final filming.

He said, “Creative discussions and all take place because the film is extremely precious for us. I think in my entire career I haven't ever been this involved in a film as much as I have been in Satyaprem Ki Katha because I really believe in the subject and I feel proud to be a part of Satyaprem Ki Katha. I think in my filmography maybe this is one film in which I have felt proud in every frame of the film, which i don't know why but on a story level and from the beginning, the first day, when the first narration happened until now when we are on the stage i still have that proud feeling.”

