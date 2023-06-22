Kartik Aaryan picks Kiara Advani's shoes, helps her wear heels at Satyaprem Ki Katha event. Watch

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are currently promoting their upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha. At the launch of the song Sun Sajni in Mumbai on Wednesday, Kartik wowed fans with his chivalry as he helped Kiara wear her heels on stage. Many were very impressed with Kartik's gesture and praised him on social media. Also read: Sun Sajni: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani show their best garba moves in Satyaprem Ki Katha song Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani at Satyaprem Ki Katha song Sun Sajni launch on Wednesday.

At the event, Kiara Advani had removed her heels to perform a dance step and was trying to wear them again. As one of the heel flung in a different direction, Kartik picked it up and kept in front of her for her to wear. He also held her hand as she wore the high heels on stage without looking at them.

Fan reactions to Kartik's gesture

A paparazzo shared a video from the event on Instagram with the caption: “Kafi Gentleman. Kartik and his charming nature, definitely every girl's heart melts!! Helping our lovely Kiara with her footwear on stage!”

A fan reacted to the video, “He is moving to the steps of our beloved great #srk.” Another wrote, “Karthik ko dekhke SSR ki yaad aati hai (he reminds me of Sushant Singh Rajput)... they both are self made actors and have respect for females.” Many however, called it a publicity stunt. A fan also wrote, “Sidharth (Malhotra) wants to know Kartik location.” Another said, “Iske husband ka reaction be like (crying face emojis).”

Sun Sajni

Kartik unveiled the Sun Sajni song on Instagram with the caption: "Main toh Naachunga. Aaj se Garba Machega (I will dance and do garba). Celebrate the Biggest Prem Katha Of the Year with#SunSajni." Kartik and Kiara have shown their best garba moves in the dance number. Sun Sajni is sung by Meet Bros, Parampara Tandon, and Piyush Mehroliyaa. Music is composed by Meet Bros, and the lyrics of the song are given by Kumaar.

More about Satyaprem Ki Katha

Other songs from the film like Gujju Pataka, Naseeb Se and Aaj Ke Baad have already out. Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29. The film also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, and Shikha Talsania.

