Sun Sajni: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani show their best garba moves in Satyaprem Ki Katha song

The Garba number from Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha is out now. Titled Suno Sajni, the song gives glimpses of Kiara and Kartik showing their garba steps for the first time. The teaser somehow reminds us of other hit garba numbers like Nagada Sang Dhol though it's different in choreography and music. Also read: Satyaprem Ki Katha trailer: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's beautiful love story looks fun yet emotional Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan in a still from Sun Sajni.

Suno Sajni

The high-energy song shows Kartik and Kiara twinning in traditional red outfits and playing Garba with full enthusiasm. The dance number has been sung by Meet Bros, Parampara Tandon, Piyush Mehroliyaa and written by Kumaar. Meet Bros has also given music for the song.

When Kartik hurt his knees

Earlier, Kartik had shared a post during the film shoot in which he talked about hurting his knees during a song shoot. Sun Sajni has Kartik doing a dance step on his knees. Sharing a picture of himself with his legs dipped in ice-cold water, he had written, “Ghutne toot gaye (Hurt knees). Ice Bucket Challenge 2023 starts now. #Shehzada #SongShoot #CalvesGone.”

In recent weeks, three songs from Satyaprem Ki Katha have been released, including dance number Gujju Pataka, romantic song Naseeb Se and wedding number Aaj Ke Baad. Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, the film is set to hit the theatres on June 29. It also stars Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant and Shikha Talsania.

Kartik on playing Sattu

After wrapping up the film shoot, Kartik had penned a note on Instagram. He had written, "A special film and a special character comes to an end !! This journey of playing SatyaPrem through #SatyaPremKiKatha has been heart-wrenching and a roller coaster ride of emotions. SatyaPrem will always be my most favourite, strongest and bravest character and I hope you'll connect with him too, as I believe all of us have a Sattu in us."

Kartik and Kiara's other projects

Satyaprem Ki Katha marks Kartik and Kiara's second collaboration after their 2022 blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Kartik will also be seen in Hansal Mehta's next, titled Captain India and in director Kabir Khan's untitled film. Kiara has director Shankar's Game Changer opposite Ram Charan in her kitty.

