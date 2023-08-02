Morning brief: Family is family, Pawar saheb and I are not separated, says nephew Ajit; and all the latest news

‘Family is family, Pawar saheb and I are not separated,’ says Ajit After sharing the dais with him in Pune, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday said that he and NCP chief Sharad Pawar were not separated. Ajit was speaking in Shirur, Pune, at a gathering where he inaugurated a memorial of former BJP MLA Baburao Pacharne who died last year…read more. Nationalist Congress Party leaders Ajit Pawar (left) and Sharad Pawar. (Rahul Raut/ HT File Photo)(HT_PRINT)

Red alert in parts of Odisha; several states to receive rain for remaining week

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a rainfall warning for the rest of the week for several states on Wednesday. It said Odisha will continue to witness heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours as a well-marked low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal intensified into a deep depression…read more.

‘Very strong’ Typhoon Khanun knocks out power in southern Japan

One person was reportedly killed and hundreds of thousands were without electricity in southern Japan on Wednesday as a typhoon approached packing powerful winds and lashing rain. Hundreds of flights to Okinawa and other islands in the area were cancelled, stranding thousands…read more.

India extend lead over Pakistan in world record run, Kishan joins Dhoni as milestones tumble in 3rd ODI vs West Indies

Records tumbled as India pummelled the West Indies in the series-deciding third and final ODI at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad to clinch the three-match series 2-1. This was India's 13 consecutive bilateral ODI series win vs the West Indies, extending their world record run…read more.

'I’ll cherish every moment,' Zendaya mourns the death of her Euphoria costar Angus Cloud

Zendaya paid tribute to her Euphoria costar Angus Cloud, who died unexpectedly at the age of 25 on Monday. The 26-year-old actress shared a heartfelt Instagram post on Tuesday, honoring her “brother” and the joy he brought to her life. She posted a black and white photo…read more.

Vaani Kapoor takes the ramp by storm in an exquisite red ensemble, elevating the glamour quotient at India Couture Week

The stunning Vaani Kapoor turned showstopper for Isha J on the eighth day of the India Couture Week organized by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). On Tuesday, Roseroom by Isha J showcased their collection 'Romantic Reverie' and mesmerised everyone with their unique and…read more.

