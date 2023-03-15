Morning brief: Fed faces flak for ‘missing’ warning signs amid SVB crisis, and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Silicon Valley Bank crisis: Fed faces flak for ‘missing’ warning signs
The Silicon Valley Bank collapse continues to dominate headlines in the financial world. The US Federal Reserve is facing flak for missing what according to observers are clear signs of the lender being at high risk of collapsing. Read more
'Don't know why Shaw isn't playing for India': Murali Vijay picks 'next batting superstars'; shares advice for KL Rahul
Murali Vijay talks like he bats. A calm and clear approach, with a polite smile. And if there is a delivery down the corridor of uncertainty, he would leave it alone. It is what made him "one of the greatest openers for India", according to the great Ravinchandran Ashwin, and it is what keeps him positive as he looks ahead to future possibilities in the sport, having retired from international cricket in January 2023. Read more
Ishwak Singh shares that he always knew Rocket Boys was a special show: 'Has honesty and simplicity'
Ishwak Singh, who plays scientist Vikram Sarabhai on Rocket Boys, recalled the exact moment when he came to know he was part of the show. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor remembered the surreal, unforgettable moment when he was cast. Read more
Rani Mukerji's 'Maa' saree to promote Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is a must-have look for all moms. Here's what it costs
Actor Rani Mukerji stepped out in Mumbai yesterday to promote her film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. The actor chose a black and white printed saree for the occasion from the shelves of designer Masaba Gupta's eponymous label House of Masaba. Read more
Alia to Kiara: Celebs in stylish green outfits
From Alia Bhatt to Kiara Advani, here's a look at celebrities in stylish green outfits.