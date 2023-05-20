Morning brief: Former CEA gives 6 reasons why withdrawing 2,000 notes is a good move, and all the latest news

6 reasons why withdrawing ₹ 2,000 notes overall good move, explains former CEA

Dr Krishnamurthy Subramanian, who was the chief economic advisor from 2018 to 2021, said the move to withdraw ₹2,000 notes is overall a good one. As the use of the denomination declined, it is being primarily used to hoard money, Dr Subramanian wrote as he gave six reasons why the move is important. Read more

Monsoon updates: Rainfall likely to bring relief for almost entire country

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall between the range of light and heavy in almost the entire country during the coming days. In its latest notification, the weather department said the advancement of southwest monsoon in some parts of Bay of Bengal created favourable conditions for widespread rainfall. Read more

Harbhajan, Pathan explode on live TV after Livingstone's bizarre act vs RR, say ‘will never pick him in IPL’

Liam Livingstone has been Punjab Kings' most crucial and effective batter in their otherwise poor campaign in 2022 and 2023. He scored 437 runs in 14 innings last season while picking six wickets as well, where PBKS finished sixth. Read more

Aaradhya Bachchan says 'namaste' to paparazzi as she returns with Aishwarya Rai from Cannes, smiles bright at airport

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Friday, Aishwarya Rai shared photos of herself from this year's Cannes Film Festival. The actor, who is a Cannes veteran wore two looks – a shiny green dress for an interview on the sidelines of the festival and a larger-than-life silver hooded gown for the red carpet. Read more

Cannes 2023: Manushi Chhillar's backless gown wins the internet, Esha Gupta wows in sensational bodycon dress. All pics

Actors Manushi Chhillar and Esha Gupta debuted at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. Manushi and Esha walked the red carpet during the prestigious gala, which witnesses globally renowned celebrities attend the event in gorgeous ensembles every year. Manushi and Esha also chose head-turning looks for their red carpet debut. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON