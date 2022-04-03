Morning brief: Fuel prices up by 8 in 13 days, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Petrol, diesel prices hiked in India for 11th time in 13 days

India saw a fresh surge in the prices of petrol and diesel on Sunday by 80 paise a litre each. With the 11th revision in 13 days since the end of a four-and-half-month long hiatus that broke on March 22, the fuel prices have increased by nearly ₹8 per litre. Read more…

Muslim man who said he was beaten up for supporting BJP lied: Officials

A man from Kidwai Nagar’s Juhi Lal Colony who had accused his neighbours of assaulting him for supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has retracted his claim, saying that he fabricated the story to settle scores with them, two police officers privy to the initial findings of the ongoing probe said. Read more…

IPL 2022: MS Dhoni stands 3 big hits away from surpassing Suresh Raina to script sensational T20 record for CSK

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni made a phenomenal start to the 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) despite CSK's unfortunate start to their title-defense campaign under the new captain Ravindra Jadeja. Read more…

Malaika Arora to be discharged from hospital on Sunday after car accident, sister Amrita says: ‘She’s getting better'

Actor and television personality Malaika Arora was admitted to a hospital after her car accident. She will be discharged on Sunday morning as per the Apollo Hospital. Malaika also got a CT scan which 'turned out fine'. Earlier, Malaika's sister, actor Amrita Arora said that Malaika was 'getting better'. Read more…

Nora Fatehi looks ready to slay in ballerina-inspired white mini dress for Dance Deewane Juniors: Check out pics, videos

Flirty and feminine mini dresses are the vibe this season, and no one understands it quite like Nora Fatehi. The dancer-turned-actor is known for her innumerable appearances in voguish ensembles. From owning the red carpet at award shows to making appearances at events around the world, the star has a look for every occasion in her closet. Read more…