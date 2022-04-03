Malaika Arora to be discharged from hospital on Sunday after car accident, sister Amrita says: ‘She’s getting better'

Actor and television personality Malaika Arora was admitted to a hospital after her car accident. She will be discharged on Sunday morning as per the Apollo Hospital. Malaika also got a CT scan which 'turned out fine'. Earlier, Malaika's sister, actor Amrita Arora said that Malaika was 'getting better'. (Also Read | Malaika Arora admitted to hospital after car accident)

Malaika suffered minor injuries in a car accident near Khopoli on the Mumbai-Pune highway on Saturday and was later hospitalised. The accident took place when Malaika was returning from Pune and some cars collided with each other near Khalapur Toll Plaza on the Mumbai-Pune highway. She has been hospitalised at Apollo hospital in Navi Mumbai.

News agency ANI quoted Apollo Hospital as saying, "Actor Malaika has minor injuries on her forehead; CT scan has turned out fine & she is currently okay. The actor will be kept under observation for the night & will be discharged in the morning tomorrow."

#UPDATE | Maharashtra: Actor Malaika has minor injuries on her forehead; CT scan has turned out fine & she is currently okay. The actor will be kept under observation for the night & will be discharged in the morning tomorrow: Apollo Hospital



On Saturday Apollo hospital told ANI, "Malaika Arora Khan met with an accident on Mumbai Pune Highway. She has been admitted to Apollo Hospital in Navi Mumbai for treatment She has some minor injuries."

Speaking to ETimes, Amrita had confirmed Malaika's accident and informed over a message that read, "Malaika is now getting better. She will be kept under observation for some time."

Earlier, the police had said that an FIR will be registered after investigating the accident. "The accident happened at the 38km point on Mumbai-Pune expressway which is an accident-prone area. Three vehicles rammed onto each other and all three vehicles have received damages. The motorists drove away immediately after the accident and hence what kind of injuries have been received is not clear. We are told that all have received very minor injuries," police inspector Shirish Pawar from Khopoli police station had said.

Malaika's Range Rover got crushed between two tourist cars. "We have received the registration number of all the three cars and now we would contact the owners to understand what had actually happened. Currently, we have made a mention of the incident and an FIR will be registered after investigating how the accident happened and who was at fault," assistant police inspector Haresh Kalsekar from Khopoli police station had said.

