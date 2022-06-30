Morning brief: GST rate raised on some household, farm items, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

GST rate raised on some household, farm items

States seeking an extension of the guaranteed compensation period were unable to make any headway at the meeting of the Goods and Services Tax Council that ended Wednesday, even as the body rationalised rates and removed exemptions, measures that experts said would add to the stability of the Goods and Services Tax regime. Read more…

Single-use plastic ban to come into force across India from tomorrow

With 19 single-use plastic (SUP) items such as plastic cutlery, plastic earbuds, stirrers set to be banned from July 1 onwards, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and the Delhi government’s environment department will send teams across the city from Friday to prosecute violators, including the sellers and manufacturers by levying fines ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹1 lakh depending on the nature of offence, officials aware of the matter said on Wednesday. Read more…

Flood alert sounded in 3 Bihar districts amid heavy rain

A flood alert has been sounded in Bihar’s East Champaran, Gopalganj, and West Champaran districts amid incessant rain in the state and neighbouring Nepal. Officials said the water levels in rivers such as the Masan, Pandarai, Lalbakeya, Sikarahana, and Gandak have risen following heavy release of water from the Valmikinagar Barrage. Read more…

Moeen Ali predicts which way India vs England fifth Test will go, says 'India would've won last year but...'

A lot has changed for both India and England since the fifth Test of the 2021 series between the two teams was postponed last year. Both teams have new captains and coaches but while India don't seem to have made too much of a chance in how they play their cricket, England seem to have a taken a radically aggressive batting approach under new captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum. Read more…

Ms Marvel: How the Marvel Cinematic Universe show gets Partition right while so many others fail

A few years ago, popular sci-fi show Doctor Who attempted something not many Western shows have dared to. It set an episode around the Partition of India. While the show had the background of an alien invasion, the sensitive portrayal of the Partition (or at least an attempt to do that) was noted by many. Read more…

