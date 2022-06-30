Flood alert sounded in 3 Bihar districts amid heavy rain

A flood alert has been sounded in Bihar’s East Champaran, Gopalganj, and West Champaran districts amid incessant rain in the state and neighbouring Nepal.

Officials said the water levels in rivers such as the Masan, Pandarai, Lalbakeya, Sikarahana, and Gandak have risen following heavy release of water from the Valmikinagar Barrage. “The release into the Gandak river...has crossed 2.50 lakh cusec and hence all gates of the barrage have been opened,” said an official.

East Champaran district magistrate Shirsat Kapil Ashok said they are being watchful and have alerted the concerned officials. “Though the need for evacuation has not been necessitated, people living in the low-lying area of the Sangrampur block of the district have moved to safer places on their own.”

West Champaran district magistrate Kundan Kumar said disaster response teams have been asked to stay alert to meet any eventualities.

His Gopalganj counterpart, Nawal Kishor Choudhary, said the situation is under control. “We are watchful. Officials are continuously monitoring the rainfall and water levels on an hourly basis. Everyone is on high alert. Officials have been ordered to conduct a round-the-clock monitoring of embankments...”