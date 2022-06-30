Single-use plastic ban to come into force from Friday

New Delhi: With 19 single-use plastic (SUP) items such as plastic cutlery, plastic earbuds, stirrers set to be banned from July 1 onwards, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and the Delhi government’s environment department will send teams across the city from Friday to prosecute violators, including the sellers and manufacturers by levying fines ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹1 lakh depending on the nature of offence, officials aware of the matter said on Wednesday.

They said that the licence of manufacturing units will also be revoked, and added that along with the crackdown the government will also hold a three-day awareness drive at Thyagaraj Stadium about the banned items and their alternatives.

DPCC officials said that adequate time has been given to suppliers, manufacturers and retailers to phase out these items and ensure a zero inventory of the banned stock from July 1 onwards.

“The directions are clear and there should be zero inventory of the banned SUP items, otherwise licences will be revoked and directions were issued to urban local bodies in February and then May again, to facilitate the transition of manufacturers of these banned items to the alternatives. Those still not adhering to the guidelines will see their licences get revoked and the units will be shut down. Fines can also be imposed, depending on the seizures made,” said a DPCC official asking not to be named..

The DPCC has already awarded a four-month study to the Sriram Institute of Industrial Research to conduct a market survey in order to identify Delhi’s littering hot spots and to quantify plastic waste generation in the city. The survey will also assess which items are not being phased out effectively.

To ensure speedy compliance, officials say the Green Delhi app has been upgraded so that all plastic waste related complaints are addressed within two days. “People are encouraged to report violations and action will be taken accordingly,” said the official, on condition of anonymity, adding that they were still working out ways to recycle these banned SUP items.

Following the latest notification of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2022 in February, all states and union territories (UTs) were directed to phase out SUPs in a planned manner by July 1, 2022.

The banned items include ear buds with plastic sticks, plastic sticks for balloons, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice cream sticks made of plastic, thermocol for decoration, plastic cutlery including spoons, glasses straws and plates; plastic cigarette packs, plastic stirrers and PVC banners less than 100 microns in thickness.

According to an assessment by the environment department in 2020, Delhi generates 1,060 tonnes per day of plastic, which is roughly 10.10% of the total municipal solid waste. Out of this, 587 tonnes per day was single-use plastic. Based on this assessment, the department says Delhi roughly generates 632 tonnes of SUP ever day .

Siddharth Singh, programme manager, Solid Waste Management unit at the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) said while phasing out these items is a step in the right direction, the list is still missing key items such as multi-layered packaging.

“Multi-layered packaging is presently being used in almost all fast-moving consumer goods ranging from chips to shampoos to gutkha pouches,” he said, and added that there was a need to devise alternatives to these items as well.

Ashish Jain, director-founder at the NGO, Indian Pollution Control Association, which has been working with manufacturers and retailers on plastic waste, said bans in the past have failed due to poor enforcement. He said that providing adequate alternatives and maintaining enough supply was crucial for the success of the ban. “It is a good move by the Delhi government to organise a three-day fair where these alternatives will be showcased. The government needs to ensure strict enforcement, but at the same time, see that suitable alternatives are available to the suppliers,” he added.