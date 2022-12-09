Home / India News / Morning brief: IMD's red alert over Cyclone Mandous, and all the latest news

Morning brief: IMD's red alert over Cyclone Mandous, and all the latest news

india news
Published on Dec 09, 2022 08:53 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Cyclone Mandous: People stand near a stone ledge amid gusty winds as dark clouds loom over the Kasimedu fishing harbour in Chennai on December 8, 2022.(AFP)
Cyclone Mandous: People stand near a stone ledge amid gusty winds as dark clouds loom over the Kasimedu fishing harbour in Chennai on December 8, 2022.(AFP)
Byhindustantimes.com

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Cyclone Mandous: Red alert in 13 Tamil Nadu districts, heavy rain predicted

Severe cyclonic storm ‘Mandous’ is expected to move west-northwestwards and cross the coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota on the intervening night of December 9-10, according to Indian Meteorological Department. Read more…

They won in Gujarat because...: Uddhav Sena's dig at BJP's Gujarat feat

Maharashtra played a crucial role in BJP's historic win in Gujarat as development projects originally planned to be in Maharashtra eventually went to Gujarat ahead of the election, former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Thursday. Read more…

'Who is responsible? If captain is saying...': Legendary India all-rounder reacts to Rohit's 'half-fit players' remark

The rising number of injury concerns that has plagued Indian cricket in the last year hit another low when three players, including captain Rohit Sharma, were ruled out of the 3rd ODI against Bangladesh. Besides Rohit's dislocated thumb, fast bowlers Kuldeep Sen and Deepak Chahar were the other two casualties. Read more…

Aamir Khan performs kalash puja, Kiran Rao joins him for aarti at his office. See pics

Aamir Khan and ex-wife Kiran Rao performed a puja as per Hindu rituals at the office of Aamir Khan Productions recently. Aamir performed the main puja and was joined by Kiran as they performed the aarti together. Laal Singh Chaddha director Advait Chandan has shared the pictures on his Instagram handle, along with several pictures of other staff members who also took part in the puja. Read more…

Shehnaaz Gill in figure-hugging sequin dress steals the show with MC Square on Bigg Boss 16: Check out pics, videos

Actor and singer Shehnaaz Gill returned to the sets of the reality TV show Bigg Boss 16 last night. Shehnaaz promoted her new song Ghani Syaani with MC Square on the show hosted by Salman Khan. The music video went viral on social media as Shehnaaz's fans were impressed with her Haryanvi accent. And on Thursday night, she made them swoon with her shimmering look in a strapless figure-hugging ensemble. Keep scrolling to check out the pictures and videos. Read more…

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 09, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out