They won in Gujarat because...: Uddhav Sena's dig at BJP's Gujarat feat; 'Modi Gujarat Asmita'

Maharashtra played a crucial role in BJP's historic win in Gujarat as development projects originally planned to be in Maharashtra eventually went to Gujarat ahead of the election, former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Thursday. In its editorial on Friday, Sena mouthpiece Saamana reiterated that the Gujarat result has not been surprising despite Gujarat's situation during the pandemic or the recent Morbi accident. Snatching projects from states like Maharashtra paid off, it said.

Calling PM Modi the 'gaurav-purush' of Gujarat, Saamana said Gujarat has been on the path of steady progress because of PM Modi. "Many global meets have been held in Gujarat and world leaders visit Sabarmati, Ahmedabad because of PM Modi. Many big-ticket projects have been snatched from states like Maharashtra to offer to Gujarat. All these paid off in the election. Sardar Patel statue is there in Gujarat but PM Modi is Gujarat Asmita (identity of Gujarat)," the editorial said.

Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday issued a statement and said the projects that went from Maharashtra to Gujarat helped the BJP. "They (BJP) only won in Gujarat because Maharashtra projects shifted there and these projects helped in their victory. Maharashtra Deputy CM and CM sold these projects to Gujarat for elections and now they are selling our villages to Karnataka for elections," Uddhav said.

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar said BJP's Gujarat result was expected but that did not reflect the mood of the country. Many decisions were taken for the convenience of Gujarat and projects were shifted to the state, he said. "BJP's victory is only the outcome of this," Pawar said.

Ahead of the election, three projects allegedly went from Maharashtra to Gujarat including Vedanta-Foxconn project, bulk drug park and Tata-Airbus aircraft project.

