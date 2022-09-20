Home / India News / Morning brief: India not US, Russia or China, says RSS chief; and all the latest news

Morning brief: India not US, Russia or China, says RSS chief; and all the latest news

Published on Sep 20, 2022 09:07 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (HT Photo)
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (HT Photo)
ByHT News Desk

India not US, Russia or China, says RSS chief

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday said India should retain its historical identity and rebuild the narrative around it instead of emulating other countries in order to avoid being ridiculed on a global stage. Read more

Sanjay Raut was directly involved in Patra Chawl project right from start: ED

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut was directly involved in the Patra Chawl redevelopment project “from the stage of conception to execution,” and Guru Ashish Construction Private Limited director Pravin Raut was his proxy, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has claimed in a supplementary charge-sheet filed in court. Read more

Jodhpur man caught on camera mercilessly beating elderly father in street, held

A shocking video - that shows a man mercilessly beating up his elderly father with a stick - is being widely shared on social media. Read more

Aaron Finch, Steve Smith's unconventional plan to deal with Rohit Sharma's bowlers

Finding unusual ways to score is the usual for Glenn Maxwell. His reverse scoops, lap shots, and slog sweeps take hours of practice in the nets against different bowlers. Read more

Jogi director Ali Abbas Zafar says film was 'impossible' without Diljit Dosanjh: 'You cannot take a non-Sikh actor...'

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Jogi released last Friday to critical acclaim and praise from viewers. Read more

Alia Bhatt in pink kaftan set slays an effortless ethnic look for outing with Ranbir Kapoor, it costs 16k: All pics

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor stepped out in Mumbai last night with Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji. Read more

