Morning brief: India records its warmest March days since 1901 and all the latest news

India records its warmest March days in 121 years

India, on average, recorded its warmest March days in 121 years with the maximum temperature across the country clocking in at 1.86°C above normal, an analysis by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has shown. Read more

Woman asked to pay alimony to ex-husband; Bombay HC says either spouse can claim

The Bombay high court has recently asked a wife to pay alimony to her former husband and said either of the spouses can claim alimony under Section of the Hindu Marriage Act. Read more

Covaxin production to be temporarily slowed down 'foreseeing decrease in demand'

The production of Covaxin will be "temporarily slowed down", the Bharat Biotech said in a late-night statement on Friday as the vaccine maker further insisted it has "completed its supply obligations to procurement agencies," and it foresees a "decrease in demand". Read more

China tells EU it will pursue Ukraine peace in its own way

China offered the European Union assurances on Friday that it would seek peace in Ukraine but said this would be on its own terms, deflecting pressure for a tougher stance towards Russia. Read more

IPL 2022: Umesh Yadav goes past Rohit, Gayle for sensational league feat after player-of-the-match outing against PBKS

Umesh Yadav continued his dream run with a four-wicket haul during the 2022 Indian Premier League game against Punjab Kings on Friday. The bowler's brilliant spell, in addition to Andre Russell's brutal best in the run-chase, fired the Kolkata Knight Riders to an easy six-wicket win over Punjab Kings here on Friday. Read more

Shah Rukh Khan's kids Suhana and Aryan Khan click selfie, AbRam crosses fingers, screams with joy at KKR win. See pics

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's children Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam were seen cheering for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the IPL. Read more

All you need to know about Son Ye-jin's three wedding gowns for tying the knot with Hyun Bin: See inside

South Korean actors Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin exchanged vows recently in a private ceremony held in Aston House, Grand Walkerhill Hotel, Gwangjin-gu, Seoul. Read more

Dad’s reaction to daughter saying she loves him is wholesome to watch

Cue your awws because here is a video of an interaction between a dad and his daughter that may make you say that word more repeatedly. Shared on Instagram, it is a wholesome video that shows a dad’s reaction to his little one saying ‘I love you’ for the very first time. Read more