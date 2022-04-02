All you need to know about Son Ye-jin's three wedding gowns for tying the knot with Hyun Bin: See inside

South Korean actors Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin exchanged vows recently in a private ceremony held in Aston House, Grand Walkerhill Hotel, Gwangjin-gu, Seoul. The couple, best known for their K-drama show Crash Landing On You, have already received much cheer from their fans all over the world. Pictures and videos from their fairy tale ceremony have also flooded social media. The announcement about their wedding was first made by Bin's management, after which the designers of Ye-jin's wedding gowns extended their warm wishes to the couple by sharing their photos.

Son Ye-jin wore three wedding gowns for her special day that essayed intricate craftsmanship, ornate detailing and unique silhouettes. The Crash Landing On You actor wore them for her pre-wedding festivities and the main ceremony. She chose the best ateliers to dress her up, namely Maison Valentino, Vera Wang and Elie Saab. While the creations by Vera Wang and Maison Valentino captured the essence of modern bridal fashion, the Elie Saab look directed its lineage to a more dreamy princess ball gown vibe. Scroll ahead to see all the three gowns Ye-jin donned for her private wedding ceremony.

The Beauty of Tulle In Maison Valentino

Son Ye-jin chose Valentino to create one of the looks for her wedding ceremony. The choice doesn't come as a surprise considering the actor is the brand ambassador of the label. Her pristine white bridal gown is from Pierpaolo Piccioli's Valentino Promenade collection. ​It features a sheer top replete with floral embroideries, embellishments and a floor-grazing skirt made with layers and layers of feather-light pleated tulle.

Romanticism With Vera Wang

Son Ye-jin wore a custom Vera Wang Haute Spring 2020 Bridal gown for her wedding ceremony. She chose a light ivory asymmetrical hand draped French tulle ensemble decorated with a macramé lace skirt, veiled with a dramatic hand-draped tulle overlay, and a corseted bodice that lent a modern touch to her look. The bride complemented it with an artful half-up-half-down updo secured with fresh blooms.

Princess Vibes in Elie Saab

Son Ye-Jin chose an Elie Saab tulle ball gown from their Bridal Spring 2022 collection for one of her wedding festivities. It features a voluminous ballerina skirt and fitted bodice doused with intricate sequins, beads and flowers crafted with organza. In the end, diamond-encrusted ear studs, a side-parted low bun, and a regal bouquet matching the simple aesthetic of her ball gown rounded off the look.

