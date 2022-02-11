Son Ye-Jin confirms wedding with Crash Landing On You co-star Hyun Bin: ‘Found someone to spend my life with’

South Korean stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin are all set to tie the knot in March in Seoul this year. The two had featured in the popular K-drama Crash Landing On You, in which Son Ye-jin was seen as Yoon Se-ri and Hyun Bin played Ri Jeong-hyeok.

Son Ye-jin confirmed the news by sharing a picture of a miniature wedding dress on Instagram. She wrote, “I thought long and hard about how to share this story because it’s an important one. I found someone to spend the rest of my life with. Yes… it’s him. Boy meets girl, recognises each other in the crowd, promises to build a future together… I couldn’t imagine! It happened so naturally… But, isn’t that destiny? Just being with him, I feel warm and protected. Please help us celebrate the beginning of our future.”

Addressing her fans, she further wrote, “And to my dearest fans, I have received unconditional love and for a long time now, I thought, there’s no way to repay it. Please know that I’m infinitely grateful and I also wish you all happiness!”

Hyun Bin's fan page shared his hand-written note provided by his agency. As translated by Soompi, Hyun Bin's note read, “Hello, this is Hyun Bin. Is everyone doing well? I am writing this because I wanted to let my fans, who have shown me such enormous support and love and cherished me despite my flaws, know first about this most important decision of my life. Probably many of you have guessed, right? It’s true. I have made the important decision of marriage and am cautiously taking steps toward the second stage of my life.

Hinting at Son Ye-Jin, he further added, "I have made this promise with the woman who always makes me laugh , to always walk together in the days that lie ahead. The ‘Jung Hyuk and Se Ri’ who were together in the drama will take the first step together in that future. I believe that people will rejoice and celebrate our first steps together with the same affection and warmth that you have shown us so far. Until we can meet in person again, please stay happy and healthy."

