Morning brief: Israel PM delighted over his first official visit to India, and all the latest news

Israeli PM delighted over his first India visit, says Modi ‘restarted relations’

Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Saturday expressed delight over his first official visit to India scheduled in early April at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to his office. During his visit, Bennett will meet with PM Modi and other senior government officials, and also visit the Jewish community in the country. Read more…

BJP MP says bomb hurled at his car after returning from 'The Kashmir Files' show

A Lok Sabha member from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday alleged that a bomb was hurled at his car while he was returning after watching the film ‘The Kashmir Files’ in West Bengal's Nadia district. BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar said he escaped the attack as the bomb landed behind the speeding car. Read more…

Cyclone Asani nears, heavy rain predicted

The low pressure area over South East Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea has moved east-northeastwards and is likely to intensify into a depression on March 20 and cyclonic storm Asani around March 21, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin. Read more…

'Didn't do anything I shouldn't have done': Gambhir reveals why he shared Man of the Match trophy with Kohli in 2009

Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli may have played together for India for sometime and were both part of the triumphant 2011 World Cup team, but the two together always trigger that flashback of the 2013 IPL spat which has resulted in many believing the presence of a rift between the two stalwarts of Indian cricket. But back in 2009, after an ODI game against Sri Lanka, Gambhir had shown a classy gesture towards a 21-year-old Kohli, which most might have forgotten. Read more…

Vicky Kaushal escorts Katrina Kaif to car after family dinner, she puts her arm around mom-in-law Veena Kaushal. Watch

Actor couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal stepped out for dinner on Saturday night along with their family members. Several videos and pictures of the duo along with Katrina's mom Suzanne Turquotte, Vicky's brother-actor Sunny Kaushal and their parents Sham and Veena Kaushal surfaced online. They had dinner at a restaurant in Mumbai. Read more…

After relishing Holi-special gujjias, Milind Soman shares fitness-related tips

Milind Soman spent Holi in style in the hills. The actor took off for his vacation with his wife Ankita Konwar to Himachal Pradesh right before Holi and spent the auspicious day playing Holi with organic colours. Milind also later took to his Instagram profile to share a few tips on how to relish Holi-special lip-smacking dishes without thinking of the calories. Read more…

