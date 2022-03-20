After relishing Holi-special gujjias, Milind Soman shares fitness-related tips

Milind Soman spent Holi in style in the hills. The actor took off for his vacation with wife Ankita Konwar to Himachal Pradesh right before Holi and spent the auspicious day playing Holi with organic colours. Milind also later took to his Instagram profile to share a few tips on how to relish Holi-special lip-smacking dishes without thinking of the calories. Milind’s Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos related to fitness and he keeps sharing interesting insights on fitness and health on a daily basis.

Milind and Ankita spent their Holi playing with haldi. The couple, who believes in sustainable and organic approaches to their day-to-day routines, shared on their Instagram profile how they had a whole lot of fun without worrying about the harmful effects of toxic colours. Instead, they added more to their healthy lifestyle by playing with turmeric.

Milind received his Holi-special gujjias a little late this year in Kasauli. The actor, a day back, shared a picture of himself holding a gujjia and being extremely elated on his Instagram profile. Gujjias are a special sweet dish of Holi, which are made with flour, khoya, semolina and ghee. With the picture, Milind also shared a few interesting information regarding his outlook towards fitness and his fitness routine in his caption.

Milind revealed that he relished on three of those gujjias. He also shared that he relishes on sweets whenever he feels like, but he prefers the ones made with jaggery and not with refined sugar. Addressing the questions that he is often asked about taking on his workout routine to burn calories, Milind added that he doesnot workout to burn calories. “I don't exercise to burn calories, I exercise and am active to maintain a good metabolism and good body function,” he added.

Milind further summed up his fitness and lifestyle routine in these words - “Exercise 15-20minutes at home regularly, don't sit for long periods of time, eat a lot of fruits and vegetables, sleep on time and restfully, try to learn positive things from all experiences.” We are taking notes.