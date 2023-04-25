Morning brief: Joe Biden's 'yes' to running for US President question; and all the latest news

Watch: Joe Biden asked again if he'll run for president. His response is…

Joe Biden has been asked many times whether he'll run for US president again and seek a second term. His usual response if, “It's my intention”. Although, Joe Biden confirmed to Sky News that he will run for the post, on the eve of the day he is expected to formally announce his decision. Read Here.

‘Don’t fire bullets…': Bhagwant Mann's midnight call during Amritpal Singh operation

When Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann got information that ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh, who had been evading the police for 36 days, had been spotted and corned in Moga's Rode village, he, on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, clearly directed the police a top police officer to ensure that the sanctity of the gurdwara is maintained and there is no firing of bullets. Read Here.

Alia Bhatt's no-makeup look and comfy outfit at airport gets love from fans, they call her 'sweet and simple'. Watch

Actor Alia Bhatt's off-duty sartorial choices can be described in three words - simple, comfy and elegant. Alia's wardrobe is full of pieces that embody these style statements. Moreover, her most recent outing at the Mumbai airport backs our statement. The paparazzi clicked Alia at the airport last night dressed in a stylish beige-coloured ensemble. Read Here.

‘Arjun can bowl at 140 kph if…’: Brett Lee’s make-or-break advice for under-fire Tendulkar junior

A Tendulkar has become the toast of the nation (again). The senior, Sachin, who completed his most significant half-century on Sunday, last played competitive cricket a decade back. But the Tendulkar that has caught the attention of world cricket is his son. Read Here.

Break from scorching heat: IMD predicts rain, hailstorm in these states

There is a chance for a hiatus from continuous heatwaves across the country due to western disturbances as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted isolated rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in several parts of India. Read Here.

New mom Alia Bhatt gets 'wonderful welcome' at Dubai hotel and it has something to do with daughter Raha Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha Kapoor was born on November 6 last year, a few months after the couple's April wedding at their Mumbai home Vastu. Since Raha's birth, both Ranbir and Alia have spoken about their daughter in interviews, and given a glimpse into their lives as new parents. Read Here.

