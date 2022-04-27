Morning brief: Karachi University blast suicide bomber's husband tweets ‘selfless act’ and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Husband of Karachi University blast suicide bomber 'beaming with pride': Report

The husband of 30-year-old Shaari Baloch who blew herself up in Karachi University killing three Chinese nationals on Tuesday has reportedly posted a tweet expressing his pride in his wife's 'selfless act', reports quoting Afghanistan journalist Bashir Ahmad Gwakh claimed. Read more

Elon Musk explains what he meant by free speech for Twitter: ‘If people want…’

A day after advocating free speech on Twitter that Elon Musk has now bought following a $44 billion deal, Musk on Wednesday explained what he meant by 'free speech', as his earlier proclamation left Twitter users high and dry as they did not understand what Musk actually meant by free speech on Twitter. Read more

'They have made the biggest strides in the last week': Shastri names team that has emerged as contenders for IPL crown

The race for the top four is tightening up in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) and the season has thrown up some surprising names among the contenders. While fans and experts may have expected Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings to become the favourites to make it after the first half of the league stage is done, both sides are not even close to making it. Read more

Gaslit creator Robbie Pickering on Sean Penn’s Ukraine visit: ‘He is following his heart. I commend him’

In an exclusive chat with Hindustan Times, the show’s creator Robbie Pickering spoke about the need to revisit Watergate, getting Hollywood heavyweights Sean Penn and Julia Roberts on board, and how the team reacted when their lead actor decided to venture into a conflict zone just weeks before the show was to air. Read more

Nora Fatehi makes fans go weak in the knees with airport look in floral cropped blouse and bodycon skirt: See videos

Nora Fatehi made her fans go weak in the knees with her latest jet-set look in a co-ord floral printed cropped blouse and bodycon skirt set. Paparazzi clicked the star at the Mumbai airport wearing this killer ensemble. Read more

