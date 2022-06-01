Morning brief: KK's autopsy today to ascertain exact reason of singer's death, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Singer KK dies: Postmortem to be conducted today in Kolkata

The autopsy of Bollywood singer KK who died in Kolkata on Tuesday shortly after a live performance at a concert by Gurudas College at south Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha will be conducted today to ascertain the exact reason for his death. Doctors have however said they suspected cardiac arrest to be the cause of the death. Read more…

BJP got most donations in 2020-21, Congress a distant second

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) far outstripped rivals in attracting large donations from business houses and individuals in the 2020-21 financial year, accounting for nearly 75% of all such funding, according to the mandatory annual contribution reports submitted to the Election Commission of India. Read more…

Ukraine war: US to provide Kyiv with advanced rocket system Himars

As Russia continues its war on Ukraine, US president Joe Biden is set to provide Kyiv with advanced rocket systems that can strike with ‘precision’ at long-range Russian targets. The $700 million weapons package is likely to be unveiled on Wednesday. Read more…

India's cricket legends Kumble, Sehwag, Yuvraj ‘deeply saddened’ by singer KK's ‘tragic’ death

Former India cricketers mourned the death of renowned singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK. The likes of Anil Kumble, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, VVS Laxman, and Sunil Joshi took to Twitter to express grief and offer condolences to the singer's family. KK, 53, died in Kolkata on Tuesday night after reportedly falling ill following a live performance. Read more…

When KK opened up about reaching a 'deadend', revealed his wife Jyoti helped him overcome it

Singer KK, who died soon after performing at a concert in Kolkata on Tuesday night, had once shared how his wife helped him overcome a difficult phase in life. He had also said that she played an important part in his career and made him shift base from Delhi to Mumbai in 1994.