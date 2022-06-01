India's cricket legends Kumble, Sehwag, Yuvraj ‘deeply saddened’ by singer KK's ‘tragic’ death

Former India cricketers mourned the death of renowned singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK. The likes of Anil Kumble, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, VVS Laxman, and Sunil Joshi took to Twitter to express grief and offer condolences to the singer's family. KK, 53, died in Kolkata on Tuesday night after reportedly falling ill following a live performance.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of KK. Condolences to his family and friends," wrote former India captain and former head coach Anil Kumble.

"Tragic to hear about the passing away of KK after falling ill while performing in Kolkata. Another reminder of how fragile life is. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," tweeted former India opener Virender Sehwag.

"Life is so uncertain and fragile! Sad news about the tragic passing away of KK. May god grant strength to his family to bear with this loss. Om Shanti," wrote former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh.

"Saddened by the untimely demise of a wonderful Singer, KK. He will live on through his music. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," wrote former India batter VVS Laxman.

Saddened by the untimely demise of a wonderful Singer, KK. He will live on through his music.

"RIP KK it’s one the sad day for music lovers and fans, will cherish his songs for life, Deepest condolences to his family & friends. Om Shanthi Om," tweeted former India left-arm spinner and current member of the selection committee Sunil Joshi.

KK performed at a concert organised by Gurudas College at Nazrul Mancha in south Kolkata for almost an hour in the evening.

He was "feeling heavy" after reaching his hotel, and soon collapsed, officials said.

He was taken to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

"KK was brought to the hospital around 10 pm. It's unfortunate that we could not treat him," a senior official of the hospital said.

Doctors at the hospital said they suspected "cardiac arrest" to be the cause of the death.

A senior officer of the Kolkata Police told PTI that a post-mortem would be conducted on Wednesday to ascertain the exact reason for the death.

His wife and children will reach Kolkata on Wednesday morning.

KK, who was on a two-day tour to Kolkata, also performed at Nazrul Manch on Monday evening in a concert organised by Vivekananda College. He was supposed to return to New Delhi on Wednesday.

