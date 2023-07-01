Morning brief: Madhya Pradesh HC asks Centre to reduce women’s consent age to 16

‘Injustice to boys’: Madhya Pradesh HC asks Centre to reduce women’s consent age to 16 The Madhya Pradesh high court has urged the central government to consider reducing the age of consent from 18 to 16 to avoid the “injustice” of adolescent boys being treated as criminals, an observation it made while scrapping an FIR against a 20-year-old man accused of rape. Read more The Madhya Pradesh high court has urged the central government to consider reducing the age of consent from 18 to 16 (Shutterstock)

Who is Aaditya Thackeray's close aide Rahul Kanal ditching Uddhav faction for Shinde?

In what is believed to be a huge blow to the Uddhav faction of the Shiv Sena ahead of the BMC election in Mumbai, Aaditya Thackeray's close aide Rahul Kanal has decided to jump ship and join the Shinde faction. Read more

Watch: Neeraj Chopra's epic come-from-behind throw that won him 2nd Diamond League of the season

After kicking off his season with a world-leading effort of 88.67m in the Doha leg of the 2023 Diamond League, Tokyo 2020 Olympic javelin throw champion Neeraj Chopra finished atop yet again, in Lausanne, with a throw of 87.66m on his fifth attempt. Read more

Kangana Ranaut wears stunning dress to Tiku Weds Sheru event after criticising 'American' looks on Indian women

Actor Kangana Ranaut shared her pictures as she attended a party for her recently released film Tiku Weds Sheru. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Kangana posted her photos as she wore an off-shoulder saffron dress with golden-coloured heels. Read more

Uorfi Javed, Vijay Varma, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, and others look best-dressed at awards night: Who wore what

Celebrities stepped out in Mumbai last night to attend the Grazia Millennial Awards 2023. The event was a star-studded affair, with the guest list including big names like Aditya Roy Kapur, Vijaya Varma, Uorfi Javed, Sunny Leone, Disha Patani, Bhumi Pednekar, Sanya Malhotra, Sobhita Dhulipala, Raja Kumari, Aditi Rao Hydari, Dia Mirza, Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tesher, Falguni Peacock and Shane Peacock, Kunal Rawal, Arpita Mehta, and more stars. Read more

