Morning brief: Morbi councillors urge govt to reconsider dissolving civic body, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Reconsider decision to dissolve civic body: Councillors of Morbi municipality to govt

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Councillors of the Morbi municipality have urged the Gujarat government to reconsider its decision to dissolve the civic body in the aftermath of the collapse of a suspension bridge that claimed 135 lives on October 30. Read more

IRCTC contractor charges passenger ₹5 extra for water bottle, fined ₹1 lakh by railways

A day after a train passenger complained of being sold packaged drinking water for ₹5 more than the MRP, the Ambala railway division on Friday imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on a catering contractor for overcharging. Read more

Deepika Padukone seems unfazed by Besharam Rang row, gives big smiles to paparazzi at airport

Deepika Padukone doesn't seem fazed by the recent controversy around her song Besharam Rang from upcoming movie Pathaan. On Friday, she was spotted at the Mumbai airport, flashing the biggest smiles for the paparazzi. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

'After Virat Kohli, he is the next big batter to come from India': Ex-opener's brave statement on Shubman Gill

India's star batters have got some much needed time in the middle during the first Test against Bangladesh. Cheteshwar Pujara in particular has been in stellar form, scoring 90 off 203 balls in the first innings and then scored 102 off 130 in the second, thus scoring his first century since January 2019. Read more

Men’s Style & Grooming by Yatan Ahluwalia: Lifestyle trends for 2023

A shift to ‘me time’ at home, cosy get togethers, casual brunches, lunches, dinners and doing up your living space. Be on your own, entertain or socialise – whatever works for you, as long as it is on your own terms. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Man’s incredible dance moves to Titliaan wows people. Watch viral video

The Internet is filled with different dance-related videos. From recreating dance routines of popular songs to dancing at different events, people share various kinds of videos. Just like this clip posted on Instagram which has gone viral. The video shows a man showcasing amazing dance moves to the song Titliaan. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON