Deepika Padukone seems unfazed by Besharam Rang row, gives big smiles to paparazzi at airport

Deepika Padukone doesn't seem fazed by the recent controversy around her song Besharam Rang from upcoming movie Pathaan. On Friday, she was spotted at the Mumbai airport, flashing the biggest smiles for the paparazzi. (Also read: Besharam Rang row: Onir asks if ‘now goons will decide what we watch’)

Deepika was seen in a beige jacket and pants with a white shirt. She kept her hair loose, wore dark sunglasses and carried a black back. From stepping out of her car to walking inside the airport, Deepika carried big smiles on her face and even turned around to pose for the photographers. She is reportedly on her way to Qatar

Her fans left supportive comments on the video shared by a paparazzo account. “She is a star,” wrote one. “How confident is she,” commented another.

Besharam Rang has raked in quite the controversy with many objecting to Deepika's outfits in the song. A complaint petition was filed before a court in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Friday, seeking the register of an FIR against Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and others for "hurting religious sentiments" of Hindus in the 'Besharam Rang' song. "The song Besharam Rang of the film Pathaan is objectionable and it hurts the sentiments of the Hindu community," Sudhir Ojha, a Muzaffarpur-based lawyer, told reporters.

Even president of MP Ulema Board, Syed Anas Ali, said, "The sentiments of the Muslim community have been hurt by this film. We will not allow this film to be released, not just in Madhya Pradesh but across the country."

On Wednesday, MP home minister Narottam Mishra voiced objections to the song. Mishra told mediapersons, "The costumes in the song are objectionable. The song reflects a dirty mindset." "I advise the makers of the film to fix the objectionable parts of the song. Earlier, Deepika Padukone had stood in support of the 'Tukde Tukde Gang' at JNU. Her mentality was exposed. I believe the song's title 'Besharam Rang' is also objectionable. Also, the way the colours saffron and green have been used in the costumes is objectionable. Changes need to be made, failing which we will take a call on whether the film should be screened in Madhya Pradesh," he added.

Pathaan also stars John Abraham and will release in January.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON