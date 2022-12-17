Besharam Rang row: Onir asks if ‘now goons will decide what we watch’

Filmmaker Onir on Friday slammed 'a bunch of politicians' who criticisied actors Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan's new song Besharam Rang. The song, from the upcoming film Pathaan, features the two actors romancing in different outfits in Spain. (Also Read | Swara Bhaskar responds to BJP leader's Besharam Rang comment: 'Abhinetriyon ke kapde dekhne se fursat milti’)

Taking to Twitter, Onir wrote, "Can’t imagine that the most important thing to debate for a bunch of politicians (whose claim to fame is propagating hate and dividing the country & instigating violence) & the mainstream media is the costume worn by two actors for a song!" He also added the hashtags--unemployment, inflation and climate crisis.

Onir's tweet.

Onir also re-shared a video posted by a news channel on Twitter in which MLA Sadhvi Pragya spoke against Pathaan. He wrote, "No point of film certification board/judiciary/law enforcement agencies .. now goons will decide what we watch. Terrible times …"

Onir's tweet.

On Thursday, Onir schooled a Twitter user when they shared screenshots of the song and wrote, "What kind of a husband allows or tolerates public molestation of his wife for a few bucks? Just asking !!!"

Onir replied, "Yucks .., sick mentality . Use of words like ‘allows’, ' tolerate” shows that he belongs to that tribe of men who thinks an husband owns the women . And only a vulgar mindset could make a montage like this. Retired and now nothing better to do than zoom in pics n spread hate."

Earlier, actors Swara Bhaskar and Prakash Raj had also come out reacting to the song and the film. Sharing a screenshot of a news article that said the BJP-led government in Madhya Pradesh may ban the release of Pathaan, Swara wrote, "Miliye humare desh ke sattadhari netaon se. Abhinetriyon ke kapde dekhne se fursat milti, to kya pata kuch kar bhi lete (Meet our country's leaders in power. They may have done some work, had they had some time left after oggling at actor's dresses)."

The song titled Besharam Rang was released online on December 12, and soon became the centre of controversy. While several people liked the peppy track, a section of the people found Besharam Rang objectionable over the choice of costumes and its colours. A few activists in Indore even staged a protest against Pathaan and Besharam Rang song and set effigies of Deepika and Shah Rukh on fire.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023. Apart from Shah Rukh and Deepika, the film also stars John Abraham.

