Reconsider decision to dissolve civic body: Councillors of Morbi municipality to govt

Councillors of the Morbi municipality have urged the Gujarat government to reconsider its decision to dissolve the civic body in the aftermath of the collapse of a suspension bridge that claimed 135 lives on October 30.

In a written representation to senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including chief minister Bhupendra Patel and Morbi legislator Kantilal Amrutiya, 49 of the 52 councillors have appealed that they should be allowed to complete their five-year term. Elections to the Morbi municipality were held in February 2021.

The letter came two days after the state government on December 12 informed the Gujarat high court — which was hearing a suo motu (on its own) public interest litigation in the case — that it will supersede the Morbi municipality in the wake of the suspension bridge collapse.

Days after it was reopened following renovation, the suspension bridge on the Machchu river in Morbi town collapsed on October 30, killing 135 people. There were reports of procedural lapses in the agreement signed between Morbi municipality and the Ajanta-Oreva group, which was given the contract to operate, maintain and manage the British-era bridge.

Amrutiya, who contested the recently concluded assembly elections from Morbi on a BJP ticket after making headlines for his heroic efforts to rescue the victims of bridge collapse tragedy, told HT that the councillors made a written representation to him on December 14.

“The councillors have said in their representation that no resolution was passed in the municipality general board for handing out the contract for maintenance and repair of the bridge. Also, none of the councillors have any role in the signing of the contract with the private firm,” he said. “While those responsible must be duly punished, the councillors feel that the government should reconsider decision to dissolve the civic body.”

According to Section 65 of the Gujarat Municipalities Act, 1963, any lease stretching for over a year must be sanctioned by a resolution of the municipality’s general board.

Oreva Group, the Morbi-based home appliances, clock and e-bike makers, was handed the contract by the Morbi municipality in March this year to repair and operate the ill-fated suspension bridge for 15 years and charge tickets.

The bridge was re-opened on October 26 by Oreva Group promoter Jaysukh Patel and his family after it was closed for maintenance and repairs for nearly seven months.

“The agreement between the municipality and Ajanta-Oreva group for the maintenance of the bridge was signed without the consent of the elected body. It was the chief officer who had taken that decision and none of us were consulted,” read the letter signed by 49 councillors. HT has seen the letter.

All the 52 councillors of the municipality are from the BJP. Of them, 49 have written to the chief minister, Morbi legislator among others.

“The councillors will be meeting the chief minister and other senior leaders in Gandhinagar on Monday (December 19),” said a BJP functionary in Morbi, requesting anonymity.

On December 12, the state government also told the high court that it has increased ex gratia compensation from ₹4 lakh to ₹10 lakh to the next of kin of each of the victim.

So far, the police have arrested nine people, including two ticket-booking clerks, three security guards, two Oreva group managers and two private contractors hired for the repair and renovation of the bridge, in connection with the case.

The state government has suspended Sandipsinh Zala, the then chief officer of the Morbi municipality, who signed the MoU with the private firm.