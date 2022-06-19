Morning brief: More PSUs may give preference to Agniveers, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

More PSUs may give preference to Agniveers

New Delhi Companies controlled by the central government, such as the State Bank of India, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Heavy Electricals, NTPC, Coal India and Airports Authority of India, may soon be asked to give preference to Agniveers on merit in various positions after they complete their four-year tour of duty in the armed forces, two officials aware of the development said.

Sai Pallavi says ‘disturbing’ to see people justifying lynching in a clarification video

Actor Sai Pallavi on Saturday issued a clarification amid the controversy over her comments on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits and lynching which she, in the video, said was taken out of context while her intention was to denounce violence in every form. A complaint was filed against the actor in Hyderabad by Bajrang Dal leaders who said the actor made derogatory comments on gau rakshaks.

Babar Azam, Virat Kohli to play in same team? ACC plan to revive Afro-Asia Cup for first time since 2007

In a rare tournament, a first of its kind since 2007, top players from the Indian cricket team and Pakistan could be playing in the same team. This means the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma could be sharing the dressing room with Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan as the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is working towards the revival of the Afro-Asian Cup for the 2023 calendar.

Boman Irani on what he's due: ‘When I do a good day of work, sit in my car and relax, I feel, ‘okay, I am satisfied'

Boman Irani just made his OTT debut with Masoom, in which he plays a not so lovable father. The actor feels the latest suspense thriller will make everyone find a character who they relate to. Boman however, sees all his roles, be it Virus from 3 Idiots, a Gujarati sarpanch in Jayeshbhai Jordaar or a father on the radar of his daughter in Masoom, in one light.

Happy Father's Day 2022: 5 tips to show gratitude and love to your dad

Watching our back when we first learned to ride a bicycle, playing sports in the ground, giving us good education, buying things we wanted and even telling us stories -- fathers do it all hence, irrespective of how much we grow up, fathers remain special for us and there is no better time to tell them this than Father's Day.