Morning brief: NCP's Ajit Pawar on staking claim to Maharashtra CM post, and all the latest news
NCP ready to stake claim to Maharashtra CM post any time: Ajit Pawar
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Friday said that his party is ready to stake claim to the Maharashtra chief minister’s (CM’s) post at any point of time instead of waiting for the 2024 general elections. Read more
India celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr as moon sighting confirms end of Ramzan; namaz offered across country
Muslims across India are celebrating “Eid-ul-Fitr” on Saturday after the sighting of the moon was confirmed. Devotees offered mass prayers in mosques across the country, following the prayer timings in different regions. Read more
Earth Day 2023: Top eco-friendly travel destinations in India for sustainable tourism
World Earth Day is an annual event observed on April 22 to promote environmental awareness and protect the Earth's natural resources. Read more
Salman Khan and Aamir Khan welcome Eid together, pose for selfie; fans ask about Andaz Apna Apna 2
Actors Salman Khan and Aamir Khan welcomed Eid this year together and also posed for a selfie. Taking to Instagram on Friday night, Salman Khan shared the picture. Read more
‘However long I play…’: Dhoni's 'last phase' retirement remark sends shockwaves after CSK vs SRH IPL 2023
Even at 41, MS Dhoni is playing close to the best cricket of his career. With the bat, despite coming well down the order for Chennai Super Kings, has been racking up sixes at will to own a strike rate of more than 210. Read more