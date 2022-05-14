Morning brief: No one can predict length of Ukraine war, says President Zelensky, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

No one can predict length of Ukraine war, says Zelensky |Top 5 points

Russia's offensive in Ukraine is set to enter the 12th week with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky saying on Friday night that “no one can predict the length of the war”. Read more

Puri court notice to Odisha, ASI on violations near Jagannath temple

A Puri court on Friday issued notice to the notices to Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation and Archaeological Survey of India among others on a complaint that the authorities have violated the law by digging up within 100 metre area around the temple’s perimeter to build amenities for devotees. Read more

Heatwave in Delhi to worsen today: IMD

Parts of the Capital reeled under a heatwave on Friday, with the mercury crossing 46 degrees Celsius (°C) in south-west Delhi’s Najafgarh, even as the weather office predicted that a “severe heatwave” would take hold of the city on Saturday. Read more

Pfizer, EU push back Covid vaccine delivery to help booster campaign

Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech SE said on Friday they had agreed to push back deliveries of their Covid-19 vaccines to the European Union by three months as the bloc prepares for a potential booster campaign in the fall. Read more

Anushka Sharma appears on magazine cover, reveals she was nervous to film Chakda 'Xpress after daughter Vamika's birth

Anushka Sharma will soon be seen onscreen with Chakda 'Xpress, scheduled for a release in February next year. Anushka was last seen in December 2018 in Zero, which also starred Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan. Read more

Watch: Virat Kohli's reaction after being dismissed in RCB vs PBKS IPL match breaks fans' hearts

Nothing is going right for Virat Kohli in IPL 2022. The Royal Challengers Bangalore batter started off his innings against Punjab Kings on a positive note by hitting two crisp boundaries off Arshdeep Singh in the second over the RCB chase. Read more

Nora Fatehi is ready to take over the world in ₹79k crop top and thigh-slit skirt on Dance Deewane Juniors set

Dancer turned actor Nora Fatehi is currently keeping busy as one of the hosts of the reality TV show Dance Deewane Juniours with Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestonji. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON