Morning brief: No direction to hotels to not accept J&K ID, says Delhi Police on viral video and all the latest news

No direction to hotels to not accept J&K ID: Delhi Police on viral video

Reacting to a video going viral on social media, the Delhi Police on Wednesday issued a clarification that they have not given any director to any Delhi hotel to not give reservations to people from Jammu and Kashmir. "Some netizens are trying to discredit the image of Delhi Police through willful misrepresentation of the video in circulation which can attract penal action," Delhi Police tweeted. Read more

'Rohit is not getting any younger. Neither is Virat': Ravi Shastri names his four picks to become next India captain

Rohit Sharma is currently India's captain in all formats, having replaced Virat Kohli in the role, but considering the opener is already 34 years old, he is expected to be replaced by a younger player in the next few years. Read more

Ferrari Purosangue SUV partially seen in first-ever official teaser

Ferrari is in the fast lane to put finishing touches to its first-ever SUV and with a launch expected later this year, the first-ever official teaser of the Ferrari Purosangue was recently released. <strong>Read more</strong>

Deepika Padukone reacts after getting a mention in Abhishek Bachchan's Dasvi trailer. Check out what she said

Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur unveiled the trailer of their upcoming film Dasvi on Wednesday. The trailer was praised by many for teasing an interesting storyline, but what caught the attention was a reference f Deepika Padukone in it. And now Deepika has reacted to the same on her Instagram Stories. Read more

Shruti Seth’s midweek strength training routine is all the fitness inspo we need

“Today’s workout be like,” wrote Shruti as she shared a short snippet of her intense strength training routine. Read more

