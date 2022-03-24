Deepika Padukone reacts after getting a mention in Abhishek Bachchan's Dasvi trailer. Check out what she said

Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur unveiled the trailer of their upcoming film Dasvi on Wednesday. The trailer was praised by many for teasing an interesting storyline, but what caught the attention was a reference f Deepika Padukone in it. And now Deepika has reacted to the same on her Instagram Stories. Also read: Dasvi trailer: Abhishek Bachchan is a proud ‘Jat politician’ triggered by Yami Gautam’s IPS officer to finish class 10

The Dasvi trailer features a dialogue where Abhishek's Ganga Ram Chaudhary is asked to convert a sentence into a passive voice. He is given the sentence: "Ranveer loves Deepika," to which Abhishek hilariously replies, "Everybody loves Deepika." Reacting to it, Deepika shared the Dasvi trailer on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Thank you team Dasvi for the love. Wishing you guys the best."

Deepika Padukone reacted to Dasvi trailer.

Abhishek and Deepika have earlier worked together in two films: Ashutosh Gowarikar's 2010 film Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey and Farah Khan's 2014 film Happy New Year.

Dasvi revolves around a proud chief minister Ganga Ram Chaudhary (Abhishek) being jailed in a corruption case. Educated only till 8th grade, Abhishek's ego is hurt when IPS officer Jyoti Deswal has a face off with him and calls him "anpadh gawaar (illiterate bumpkin)' during a heated argument. Abhishek's Ganga Ram decides to complete his education by preparing for class 10 during his time in jail. The trailer also showed a glimpse of Ganga Ram's wife Bimla Devi, who is suddenly given the chair of her husband and falls in love with the position of a chief minister.

Dasvi is helmed by Tushar Jalota and will release on Netflix India on April 7. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films, Jio Studios, and Bake My Cake Films.

Soon after the trailer release, Amitabh Bachchan shared words of praise for Abhishek on social media. Sharing the trailer on Instagram, he wrote, “The Pride of a Father .. in film after film he surprises all with the incredible portrayal of totally different characters .. its PHENOMENAL to be able to do that so successfully!!!”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON