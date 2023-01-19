Morning brief: ‘Not pappu... a smart man’, says Raghuram Rajan about Rahul Gandhi, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Rahul Gandhi not a pappu… a smart man’: Raghuram Rajan hails Congress leader

Rahul Gandhi is in no way a "pappu" (fool) and is a “smart man”, former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Raghuram Rajan said when asked about the Congress leader's political image in public. Read more.

Uttarakhand govt announces first relocations from Joshimath

The Uttarakhand government will rehabilitate over 120 families of Joshimath town to Pipalkoti, nearly 36 km away, in Chamoli district as part of the first phase of its plan to help the affected residents in the subsidence-hit town. Read more.

Jacinda Ardern closes door on being New Zealand's leader: All you need to know

New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern said she is stepping down as the country's prime minister and will not contest this year’s general elections. Read more.

Senior Programmer Charlie Sextro on the hopes and joys of Sundance Film Festival: 'Everyone on our team has...'

Ahead of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, Senior Programmer Charlie Sextro sat down for a conversation with Hindustan Times, where he reflected on the festival's "first ever" hybrid model, the joys of watching movies as part of the selection team, and some of the trends that were discernible in this year's films. Read more.

Watch: Shardul Thakur's immaculate last-over yorker gets Bracewell, wins India 1st ODI, triggers meme fest

New Zealand's Michael Bracewell was all set to overshadow Shubman Gill's majestic knock with his lone warrior act before Shardul Thakur stepped up and propelled India to a memorable win over the Black Caps in the final-over thriller at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday. Read more.

Alia Bhatt makes effortless styling look easy in chic powersuit with Ranbir Kapoor at Mumbai event: All pics, videos

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt attended an event at the Mumbai Press Club on Wednesday evening. Read more.

