Morning brief: On buying oil from Russia, Hardeep Puri says ‘no one stopped India’, and all the latest news

Published on Oct 08, 2022 09:01 AM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri. (ANI)
No one told India to not buy oil from Russia: Hardeep Singh Puri

Union petroleum and natural gas minister Hardeep Sing Puri said India has not been told by anyone to stop buying oil from Russia. Read more

Imran Khan facing arrest? Reports cite Pak govt's plan ahead of ‘Azadi March’

Imran Khan, former Pakistan Prime Minister and chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), will in all likelihood be arrested or put under house arrest in connection to foreign funding case, local reports said Friday citing sources. Read more

Want to buy Google's Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro? Here's how you can save up to 15,000

At its ‘Made by Google’ event on October 6, Google launched the Pixel 7 series comprising of Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Read more

'I'm scoring runs, doing lot of hard work, but not getting a chance': India youngster breaks silence on SA ODIs snub

In the absence of a host of first-team players, India are playing a second-choice squad in the ongoing ODI series against South Africa. Read more

Shah Rukh Khan says he needs to learn Chicken 65 recipe after working on Jawan, reveals all the fun he had during shoot

Shah Rukh Khan has shared an update about the making of his film, Jawan. The actor has now talked about how all of them bonded during the making of the movie which also had Rajinikanth visiting the sets. Read more

Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor take over London in stylish fits proving why they are the OG style queens: See pics

Actor Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora, with her boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor, took off from Mumbai recently to take a break from work and spend time vacationing in London. See pics

Saturday, October 08, 2022
