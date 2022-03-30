Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news

Morning brief: Pak PM loses majority as key ally joins hands with opposition and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. (Reuters file photo)
Published on Mar 30, 2022 08:58 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Imran Khan loses majority as PTI's key ally MQM-P strikes deal with opposition

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan received another blow as Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), the major coalition partner of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, struck a deal with the opposition Pakistan Peoples Party, according to local media reports. Read more

Gujarat asks Centre to halt Narmada river linking project amid protests

Gujarat has asked the central government to put on hold the project connecting the Par, Tapi and Narmada rivers as the state government does not want to displace tribal people from their ancestral land, irrigation minister Hrishikesh Patel told the assembly on Tuesday. Read more

Fuel rates see 8th hike in 9 days, diesel price in Mumbai breaches 100-mark

Fuel prices in India hiked for the eighth time in nine days on Wednesday. Prices of both petrol and diesel increased by 80 paise a litre each, and the total hike has now climbed to 5.60 a litre. Read more

RELATED STORIES

'I won't stop talking': Ukrainians in China fight disinformation war

Thousands of miles from a home consumed by conflict, a group of Ukrainians in China have found themselves on the frontlines of an information war, battling pro-Russia bias, trolls and censorship. Read more

'Would love to see him with Virat Kohli': Shoaib Akhtar names Pakistan player who can get 15-20 Cr in IPL auction

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar said Babar Azam, the current Pakistan captain, could attract a bid in the range of 15-20 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. Read more

Will Smith's mom was shocked at him slapping Chris Rock at Oscars: 'I've never seen him do that'

Will Smith's mother, Carolyn Smith, is the latest to react to the recent controversy involving him and comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars. Read more

Americans ease up on masks, nonessential travel despite new Covid wave warning

Many Americans have taken significant steps back from once-routine coronavirus precautions, with less than half now saying they regularly wear face masks, avoid crowds and skip nonessential travel. Read more

Dog's progress as a 'pro' skateboarder within four years will stun you. Watch

There are several videos on the Internet that inspire people and help them to have high ambitions and follow through with their dreams. But rarely do any of these videos have a dog in it who serves as a source of motivation. Read more

 

 

