Morning brief: PM Modi, Morrison to hold second India-Australia virtual summit, and all the latest news

PM Modi, Morrison to hold second India-Australia virtual summit today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison, will hold a virtual summit today where they will review the progress on various initiatives under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The first India-Australia virtual summit was held on June 4, 2020, when the relationship was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Read more…

Indian student’s body arrives in Bengaluru from Ukraine

The body of the 21-year-old Indian student killed in war-torn Ukraine arrived in Bengaluru on Monday morning. Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar was a fourth-year medical student at Kharkiv National Medical University. He was killed when he stepped out of his apartment for a nearby supermarket to buy some provisions. Read more…

IPL 2022: From disastrous last season to Warner-Rashid's exit; Williamson-led SRH eye fresh start in quest for 2nd title

Sunrisers Hyderabad needed a bit of tranquillity in their nucleus, especially after witnessing a nightmarish IPL 2021. Their campaign never got going amid the turmoil caused by coronavirus, and soon it transpired that the David Warner episode was just the tipping point. The Australian, who led Hyderabad to its maiden title win back in 2016, was sacked as captain midway through the season. Read more...

Akshay Kumar says the lens he wore for Bachchhan Paandey made him unable to see: 'Would just see figure in front of me'

Actor Akshay Kumar has revealed the most difficult part of shooting for his recently released film, Bachchhan Paandey. In a media interaction, he said that the lens he had to wear in the film, to complete his character, made his vision blurry. He said that he shot for the film with just the silhouette visible in front of him. Read more...

Nora Fatehi gets into workout mode and shows off her fit physique in new gym video: Watch inside

Dancer-turned-actor Nora Fatehi took to Instagram recently to share a video of herself getting ready to sweat it out at the gym and show off her fit physique. The star's clip delighted her followers, and soon it went viral online. The star often shares snippets from her daily life with fans on Instagram, from photoshoots to red carpet events to travel diaries and more. Read more...