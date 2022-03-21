Indian student’s body arrives in Bengaluru from Ukraine
BENGALURU: The body of the 21-year-old Indian student killed in war-torn Ukraine arrived in Bengaluru on Monday morning. Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar was a fourth-year medical student at Kharkiv National Medical University. He was killed when he stepped out of his apartment for a nearby supermarket to buy some provisions. His father has said that the body will be donated for medical research.
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, who received the body around 3 am on Monday in Bengaluru, said it was almost impossible to bring back Gyanagoudar’s remains from the war-hit country. He added they were initially sceptical about how would it be possible to do so from the war zone.
Bommai said that bringing back the remains was a Herculean task. “It is very unfortunate that so many people returned [from Ukraine] but our Naveen lost his life in the bombing. It is very sad,” said Bommai.
