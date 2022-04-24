Morning brief: PM Modi's first J&K trip today after Article 370 removal, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM Modi in J&K today: 10 points on key visit, 1st since scrapping of Article 370

In the first visit since the scrapping of Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday to launch development projects worth over ₹20,000 crore. He will also address the representatives of gram sabhas (village bodies) across the country from an event organised to mark the National Panchayati Raj Day. Tight security is in place after the union territory saw two terror attacks in 48 hours. Read more…

Interview | Europe facing unprovoked attack by Russia against Ukraine: Ursula von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said that letting the Russian aggression in Ukraine go unchallenged could lead to a world where “might makes right”, including in the Indo-Pacific, where there are “simmering tensions”. In an interview ahead of her arrival in India on Sunday for a two-day visit, Ursula von der Leyen said she will discuss the Ukraine crisis with the Indian side with a call for collective action to “stop this aggression now”. Read more…

'It's just the anxiety to get off the mark': Cricket legends have their say on Kohli's second consecutive golden duck

‘What's gone wrong with Virat Kohli?’ - wasn't the question most expected themselves to ask at the start of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) especially after a heavy backing from all veterans and experts for the former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain to emulate his 2016 season. However, after a promising start to the season, where he scored 41, Kohli managed only 78 more in his next seven innings which included two straight golden ducks. And after the 33-year-old incurred yet another low on Saturday in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, cricket legends gave their verdict on the modern-era legend. Read more…

Anupam Kher meets PM Narendra Modi, gifts him rudraksha beads from his mother Dulari Kher. See pics

Actor Anupam Kher met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and gave him a gift on behalf of his mother Dulari Kher. Taking to Instagram, Anupam Kher shared pictures from their meeting on Saturday. He also thanked the PM for his 'hard work'. For the occasion, Anupam wore a white shirt, black pants and a Nehru jacket. Read more…

Mira Rajput shows how to 'wear pants but make it sexy' in see-through pants and oversized blazer: See all pics

Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, has made an indelible impression with her simply elegant sartorial choices. Recently, the mother-of-two kids attended an event and showed her followers how to 'wear pants and make them look sexy'. Read more…

